Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

8180 ST MANITOBA

8180 Manitoba Street · (800) 804-9132
Location

8180 Manitoba Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
guest parking
sauna
**Available Immediately**Enjoy resort style living at its finest at the Pacific Club, in the heart of Silicon Beach. This beautiful corner two bedroom & two bath condo offers tons of natural light & hardwood floors throughout the living area. The spacious living room with gas fireplace opens up to a massive private balcony perfect for relaxing & the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. A spacious kitchen is updated with newer appliances, gas stove, & breakfast bar & nook. The master bedroom includes ample closet space and its own private balcony. Unit also includes in-unit washer & dryer, central AC/Heat, double pane sound proofing windows, and side by side parking. Amenities at this controlled access community include concierge service, two pools, three spas, fully equipped gym, racquetball court, saunas, recreation room, and ample guest parking. Walk distance to the beach, shops, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8180 ST MANITOBA have any available units?
8180 ST MANITOBA has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8180 ST MANITOBA have?
Some of 8180 ST MANITOBA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8180 ST MANITOBA currently offering any rent specials?
8180 ST MANITOBA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8180 ST MANITOBA pet-friendly?
No, 8180 ST MANITOBA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8180 ST MANITOBA offer parking?
Yes, 8180 ST MANITOBA does offer parking.
Does 8180 ST MANITOBA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8180 ST MANITOBA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8180 ST MANITOBA have a pool?
Yes, 8180 ST MANITOBA has a pool.
Does 8180 ST MANITOBA have accessible units?
No, 8180 ST MANITOBA does not have accessible units.
Does 8180 ST MANITOBA have units with dishwashers?
No, 8180 ST MANITOBA does not have units with dishwashers.
