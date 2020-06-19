8180 ST MANITOBA

Amenities

**Available Immediately**Enjoy resort style living at its finest at the Pacific Club, in the heart of Silicon Beach. This beautiful corner two bedroom & two bath condo offers tons of natural light & hardwood floors throughout the living area. The spacious living room with gas fireplace opens up to a massive private balcony perfect for relaxing & the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. A spacious kitchen is updated with newer appliances, gas stove, & breakfast bar & nook. The master bedroom includes ample closet space and its own private balcony. Unit also includes in-unit washer & dryer, central AC/Heat, double pane sound proofing windows, and side by side parking. Amenities at this controlled access community include concierge service, two pools, three spas, fully equipped gym, racquetball court, saunas, recreation room, and ample guest parking. Walk distance to the beach, shops, and dining.