Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

818 N Fuller Avenue

818 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

818 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live The FULLER life! Incredible renovated BEAUTY! - Property Id: 40180

Stop by to take a peek on TUESDAY APRIL 2nd @ 5:30 PM

1BR is in renovation progress.

Photos of actual unit to follow soon. All remodels are very similar.

Brand new, fully remodeled unit available.1 bedroom. Will go fast! Right between MELROSE & SANTA MONICA BLVD in super prime area that you will fall in love with. This is The Fairfax District. The unit has new stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal), new quartz counter tops, AC in living room and bedroom, washer/dryer combo, one parking spot, beautiful flooring,Spacious unit with high ceiling and recessed lighting in kitchen and living room, fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchens, New custom cabinets with plenty of space, nicely landscaped, 1 Year minimum lease, 1 month security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40180
Property Id 40180

(RLNE4751678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 N Fuller Avenue have any available units?
818 N Fuller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 N Fuller Avenue have?
Some of 818 N Fuller Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 N Fuller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
818 N Fuller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 N Fuller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 N Fuller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 818 N Fuller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 818 N Fuller Avenue offers parking.
Does 818 N Fuller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 N Fuller Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 N Fuller Avenue have a pool?
No, 818 N Fuller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 818 N Fuller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 818 N Fuller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 818 N Fuller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 N Fuller Avenue has units with dishwashers.
