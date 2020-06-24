818 N Fuller Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live The FULLER life! Incredible renovated BEAUTY! - Property Id: 40180



Stop by to take a peek on TUESDAY APRIL 2nd @ 5:30 PM



1BR is in renovation progress.



Photos of actual unit to follow soon. All remodels are very similar.



Brand new, fully remodeled unit available.1 bedroom. Will go fast! Right between MELROSE & SANTA MONICA BLVD in super prime area that you will fall in love with. This is The Fairfax District. The unit has new stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal), new quartz counter tops, AC in living room and bedroom, washer/dryer combo, one parking spot, beautiful flooring,Spacious unit with high ceiling and recessed lighting in kitchen and living room, fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchens, New custom cabinets with plenty of space, nicely landscaped, 1 Year minimum lease, 1 month security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40180

Property Id 40180



(RLNE4751678)