Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
817 South Bedford Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 4
817 South Bedford Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
817 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
Newly renovated with stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in unit.
Central heat and air conditioning. Living room includes bar area. Beautifully tiled modern bathrooms. Large bright rooms.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12964595
(RLNE5464310)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 South Bedford Street have any available units?
817 South Bedford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 817 South Bedford Street have?
Some of 817 South Bedford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 817 South Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
817 South Bedford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 South Bedford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 South Bedford Street is pet friendly.
Does 817 South Bedford Street offer parking?
Yes, 817 South Bedford Street offers parking.
Does 817 South Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 South Bedford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 South Bedford Street have a pool?
No, 817 South Bedford Street does not have a pool.
Does 817 South Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 817 South Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 817 South Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 South Bedford Street has units with dishwashers.
