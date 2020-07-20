8165 Rosewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Mid-City West
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a great neighborhood. Hardwood floors, freshly painted inside and out. Walled front, gated patio and private back patio as well. Washer/dryer, refrigerator and oven included. Central A/C & Heat.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
