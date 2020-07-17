Rent Calculator
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM
1 of 7
816 W 84th Street
816 West 84th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
816 West 84th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast
Amenities
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction, luxury and contemporary feel with quartz countertops, luxury vinyl flooring. 1 Car garage, all appliances included, parking is included. You must see it to believe it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 W 84th Street have any available units?
816 W 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 816 W 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
816 W 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 W 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 816 W 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 816 W 84th Street offer parking?
Yes, 816 W 84th Street offers parking.
Does 816 W 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 W 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 W 84th Street have a pool?
No, 816 W 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 816 W 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 816 W 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 816 W 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 W 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 W 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 W 84th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
