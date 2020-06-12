816 W 47th Street

Amenities

4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home. This home will be ready to move in this March! Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistance landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.