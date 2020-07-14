All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 816 S. Park View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
816 S. Park View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

816 S. Park View

Open Now until 6pm
816 South Park View Street · (213) 861-9893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
MacArthur Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

816 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 816 S. Park View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
Welcome to 816 S Park View - This centrally located neighborhood in the Westlake District has a walk score of 80 and is the perfect place to call home. Just steps from your door you will find the beautiful MacArthur Park, amazing breakfast and coffe at Sqirl and one of LA's best organic Korean eatery, Baroo. You will feel a true sense of Los Angeles living at this newly renovated property. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location. Our neighborhood, your place.

You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our renovated apartments all have high quality finishes that are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, provided at a great value in the neighborhood you love. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles at 816 S Park View.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $250
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 S. Park View have any available units?
816 S. Park View has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 S. Park View have?
Some of 816 S. Park View's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 S. Park View currently offering any rent specials?
816 S. Park View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 S. Park View pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 S. Park View is pet friendly.
Does 816 S. Park View offer parking?
Yes, 816 S. Park View offers parking.
Does 816 S. Park View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 S. Park View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 S. Park View have a pool?
No, 816 S. Park View does not have a pool.
Does 816 S. Park View have accessible units?
No, 816 S. Park View does not have accessible units.
Does 816 S. Park View have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 S. Park View does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 816 S. Park View?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity