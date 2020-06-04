All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

815 El Oro Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 8230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
sauna
Incredible Ocean View Modern Compound in the highly coveted neighborhood; The Knolls... This private newly constructed 8,230 SF contemporary sits on a 16,014 SF lot and consists of 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, infinity pool, movie theater, and massive entertaining area featuring stunning ocean views of the Santa Monica Bay and Catalina Island. The open floor plan centering around the chefs kitchen with top end appliances, opens to the entertainment deck featuring outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, spa, sauna, steam room, changing room, and cold plunge. The master features incredible and sleek detail through the master bath and oversized closets. The downstairs levels feature the remaining 5 bedrooms, office, a game/living room, panic room, movie theatre and workout room. The house is fully automated with Crestron Automation, top of the line security system, and gated entry. Every design detail defines the exhilarating aspects this home has to offer for the most discerning buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Ln El Oro have any available units?
815 Ln El Oro has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Ln El Oro have?
Some of 815 Ln El Oro's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Ln El Oro currently offering any rent specials?
815 Ln El Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Ln El Oro pet-friendly?
No, 815 Ln El Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 815 Ln El Oro offer parking?
Yes, 815 Ln El Oro offers parking.
Does 815 Ln El Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Ln El Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Ln El Oro have a pool?
Yes, 815 Ln El Oro has a pool.
Does 815 Ln El Oro have accessible units?
No, 815 Ln El Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Ln El Oro have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Ln El Oro does not have units with dishwashers.
