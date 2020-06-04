815 Ln El Oro

Amenities

Incredible Ocean View Modern Compound in the highly coveted neighborhood; The Knolls... This private newly constructed 8,230 SF contemporary sits on a 16,014 SF lot and consists of 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, infinity pool, movie theater, and massive entertaining area featuring stunning ocean views of the Santa Monica Bay and Catalina Island. The open floor plan centering around the chefs kitchen with top end appliances, opens to the entertainment deck featuring outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, spa, sauna, steam room, changing room, and cold plunge. The master features incredible and sleek detail through the master bath and oversized closets. The downstairs levels feature the remaining 5 bedrooms, office, a game/living room, panic room, movie theatre and workout room. The house is fully automated with Crestron Automation, top of the line security system, and gated entry. Every design detail defines the exhilarating aspects this home has to offer for the most discerning buyer.