Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning architectural home in the Hollywood Hills. Designer done, fully furnished and equipped. Very private home on a quiet street with great views. Gorgeous heated swimming pool and outdoor spaces, enable tenants to enjoy the ultimate Southern California lifestyle. Minutes to everything with this ideal location. This is a must see property. Agents, please read private remarks. Available after April 15th.