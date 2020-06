Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Classic mid-century modern. Laurel Canyon living at its best. Private, peaceful retreat. Bright, natural light in every room. Open floor plan, calming vibe. Zen garden, fully fenced, stunning canyon views. Over-sized kitchen, wide glass slider doors open to large deck that wraps around the house. Great for outside dining. Recently remodeled, white on white. Wonderland School district. Detached 2 car garage. Easy access by way of Mt Olympus to avoid traffic both ways!