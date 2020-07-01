8144 Chimineas Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet residential street. This home has nice open kitchen, with granite counter tops and stainless steel built-ins; Beautifully Refinished Original Solid Oak Hardwood floors in the living room, hallway and 3 of the bedrooms; recess lights through out the house with ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms; Remodeled bathrooms; Lushly landscaped yard. . The house has an open flowing floor plan offering plenty of light and versatility for the needs of any family. Other features of this home include a sunny family room; full interior laundry room; a covered patio and an open patio great for outdoor dining and entertaining; a large, grassy backyard perfect for children or pets to play; double pane windows all around; copper plumbing; and a detached 2 car garage.