All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8144 Chimineas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8144 Chimineas Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM

8144 Chimineas Avenue

8144 Chimineas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8144 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet residential street. This home has nice open kitchen, with granite counter tops and stainless steel built-ins; Beautifully Refinished Original Solid Oak Hardwood floors in the living room, hallway and 3 of the bedrooms; recess lights through out the house with ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms; Remodeled bathrooms; Lushly landscaped yard. . The house has an open flowing floor plan offering plenty of light and versatility for the needs of any family. Other features of this home include a sunny family room; full interior laundry room; a covered patio and an open patio great for outdoor dining and entertaining; a large, grassy backyard perfect for children or pets to play; double pane windows all around; copper plumbing; and a detached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8144 Chimineas Avenue have any available units?
8144 Chimineas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8144 Chimineas Avenue have?
Some of 8144 Chimineas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8144 Chimineas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8144 Chimineas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8144 Chimineas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8144 Chimineas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8144 Chimineas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8144 Chimineas Avenue offers parking.
Does 8144 Chimineas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8144 Chimineas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8144 Chimineas Avenue have a pool?
No, 8144 Chimineas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8144 Chimineas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8144 Chimineas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8144 Chimineas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8144 Chimineas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College