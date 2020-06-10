All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
8139 BELFORD Avenue
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

8139 BELFORD Avenue

8139 Belford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8139 Belford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous gem in Westchester! This property includes hardwood floors throughout, laundry, 2 car garage + driveway. Spacious front yard and enclosed backyard, ideal for playing and entertaining! Combined living/dining area with wonderful light and a great floor plan on a quiet street. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are sizable with spacious closets. This beautiful property is in a great central location, minutes from Playa del Rey, Playa Vista and Culver City! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a wonderful family neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8139 BELFORD Avenue have any available units?
8139 BELFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8139 BELFORD Avenue have?
Some of 8139 BELFORD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8139 BELFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8139 BELFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8139 BELFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8139 BELFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8139 BELFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8139 BELFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 8139 BELFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8139 BELFORD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8139 BELFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 8139 BELFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8139 BELFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8139 BELFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8139 BELFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8139 BELFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
