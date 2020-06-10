8139 BELFORD Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous gem in Westchester! This property includes hardwood floors throughout, laundry, 2 car garage + driveway. Spacious front yard and enclosed backyard, ideal for playing and entertaining! Combined living/dining area with wonderful light and a great floor plan on a quiet street. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are sizable with spacious closets. This beautiful property is in a great central location, minutes from Playa del Rey, Playa Vista and Culver City! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a wonderful family neighborhood!