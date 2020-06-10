8139 BELFORD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous gem in Westchester! This property includes hardwood floors throughout, laundry, 2 car garage + driveway. Spacious front yard and enclosed backyard, ideal for playing and entertaining! Combined living/dining area with wonderful light and a great floor plan on a quiet street. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are sizable with spacious closets. This beautiful property is in a great central location, minutes from Playa del Rey, Playa Vista and Culver City! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a wonderful family neighborhood!