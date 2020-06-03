All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8126 Lesner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8126 Lesner Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:58 AM

8126 Lesner Avenue

8126 Lesner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8126 Lesner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Brand new permitted ADU appox 400sqft that has 1BD/1BA features brand new kitchen, bathroom and huge living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have any available units?
8126 Lesner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8126 Lesner Avenue have?
Some of 8126 Lesner Avenue's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 Lesner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Lesner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Lesner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8126 Lesner Avenue offers parking.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College