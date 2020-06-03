Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8126 Lesner Avenue
8126 Lesner Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8126 Lesner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Brand new permitted ADU appox 400sqft that has 1BD/1BA features brand new kitchen, bathroom and huge living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have any available units?
8126 Lesner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8126 Lesner Avenue have?
Some of 8126 Lesner Avenue's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8126 Lesner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Lesner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Lesner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8126 Lesner Avenue offers parking.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Lesner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8126 Lesner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
