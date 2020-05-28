8125 Corbin Ave

Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3+2 + Den House In Winnetka - Property Id: 247204
Newly remodeled home for rent in the city of Winnetka. New paint, brand new kitchen/counter tops, floors, recessed lighting, brand new AC system and more! This beautiful 3 bedroom home is very spacious and offers a bonus room for extra living space or office with an additional A/C unit.
- Rent $2950 + $150 for utilities
- Utilities covers water, gas, electricity, sewer, trash
- Brand New Kitchen
- Recessed lighting
- Brand new A/C System
- Stack Washer/Dryer Included
- New Paint
- Hardwood Flooring
- Huge walk-in master closet
- 2 car driveway (No Garage)
- Huge backyard
- Close to Northridge, Lake Balboa & Reseda
