8125 Corbin Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 3+2 + Den House In Winnetka - Property Id: 247204



Newly remodeled home for rent in the city of Winnetka. New paint, brand new kitchen/counter tops, floors, recessed lighting, brand new AC system and more! This beautiful 3 bedroom home is very spacious and offers a bonus room for extra living space or office with an additional A/C unit.



- Rent $2950 + $150 for utilities

- Utilities covers water, gas, electricity, sewer, trash

- Brand New Kitchen

- Recessed lighting

- Brand new A/C System

- Stack Washer/Dryer Included

- New Paint

- Hardwood Flooring

- Huge walk-in master closet

- 2 car driveway (No Garage)

- Huge backyard

- Close to Northridge, Lake Balboa & Reseda

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247204

Property Id 247204



(RLNE5654463)