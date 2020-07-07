All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 Grand View St.

812 South Grand View Street · No Longer Available
Location

812 South Grand View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to Mac Arthur Park and only minutes away from Lafayette Park. Great location and near Downtown Los Angeles with tons of shopping locations to chose from. Also, walking distance to a lot of Restaurants of your choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Grand View St. have any available units?
812 Grand View St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Grand View St. have?
Some of 812 Grand View St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Grand View St. currently offering any rent specials?
812 Grand View St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Grand View St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Grand View St. is pet friendly.
Does 812 Grand View St. offer parking?
Yes, 812 Grand View St. offers parking.
Does 812 Grand View St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Grand View St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Grand View St. have a pool?
No, 812 Grand View St. does not have a pool.
Does 812 Grand View St. have accessible units?
No, 812 Grand View St. does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Grand View St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Grand View St. does not have units with dishwashers.

