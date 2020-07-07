812 South Grand View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057 MacArthur Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to Mac Arthur Park and only minutes away from Lafayette Park. Great location and near Downtown Los Angeles with tons of shopping locations to chose from. Also, walking distance to a lot of Restaurants of your choice.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 Grand View St. have any available units?
812 Grand View St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.