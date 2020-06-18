811 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Mid-City West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Brand New home in a 4 unit subdivision. This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is centrally located and within walking distance to many attractions. This home boasts a roof top deck perfect for lounging or entertaining. Available Immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
