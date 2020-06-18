All apartments in Los Angeles
811 North DETROIT

811 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New home in a 4 unit subdivision. This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is centrally located and within walking distance to many attractions. This home boasts a roof top deck perfect for lounging or entertaining. Available Immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 North DETROIT have any available units?
811 North DETROIT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 North DETROIT have?
Some of 811 North DETROIT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 North DETROIT currently offering any rent specials?
811 North DETROIT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 North DETROIT pet-friendly?
No, 811 North DETROIT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 811 North DETROIT offer parking?
Yes, 811 North DETROIT offers parking.
Does 811 North DETROIT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 North DETROIT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 North DETROIT have a pool?
No, 811 North DETROIT does not have a pool.
Does 811 North DETROIT have accessible units?
No, 811 North DETROIT does not have accessible units.
Does 811 North DETROIT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 North DETROIT has units with dishwashers.

