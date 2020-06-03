Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8101 West 4TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8101 West 4TH Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8101 West 4TH Street
8101 W 4th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8101 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Commission to be paid on original lease not on any renewals.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8101 West 4TH Street have any available units?
8101 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8101 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 8101 West 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8101 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8101 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8101 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8101 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8101 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 8101 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8101 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 8101 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8101 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8101 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8101 West 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College