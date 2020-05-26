Rent Calculator
808 W 103rd St
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:10 AM
1 of 1
808 W 103rd St
808 West 103rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
808 West 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled 3BD 1BA house in a very quiet neighborhood...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 W 103rd St have any available units?
808 W 103rd St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 808 W 103rd St currently offering any rent specials?
808 W 103rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 W 103rd St pet-friendly?
No, 808 W 103rd St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 808 W 103rd St offer parking?
Yes, 808 W 103rd St offers parking.
Does 808 W 103rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 W 103rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 W 103rd St have a pool?
No, 808 W 103rd St does not have a pool.
Does 808 W 103rd St have accessible units?
No, 808 W 103rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 808 W 103rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 W 103rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 W 103rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 W 103rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
