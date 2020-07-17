Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
807 RADCLIFFE Avenue
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 RADCLIFFE Avenue
807 Radcliffe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
807 Radcliffe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of the Palisades, only a short distance to the Palisades Village. Short term 3 month lease only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue have any available units?
807 RADCLIFFE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue have?
Some of 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 RADCLIFFE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue offers parking.
Does 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue have a pool?
No, 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 RADCLIFFE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90021
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Oxnard Plaza Apartments
11313 Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College