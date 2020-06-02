All apartments in Los Angeles
807 North ALFRED Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

807 North ALFRED Street

807 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FULLY FURNISHED studio for rent. Walk to Alfred Coffee and all of Melrose. Includes parking permit for street parking. Laundry room onsite. Stairs required, 2nd floor unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 North ALFRED Street have any available units?
807 North ALFRED Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 807 North ALFRED Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 North ALFRED Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 North ALFRED Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 North ALFRED Street offers parking.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have a pool?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have accessible units?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not have units with air conditioning.
