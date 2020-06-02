Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 807 North ALFRED Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
807 North ALFRED Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 North ALFRED Street
807 North Alfred Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
807 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FULLY FURNISHED studio for rent. Walk to Alfred Coffee and all of Melrose. Includes parking permit for street parking. Laundry room onsite. Stairs required, 2nd floor unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have any available units?
807 North ALFRED Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 807 North ALFRED Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 North ALFRED Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 North ALFRED Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 North ALFRED Street offers parking.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have a pool?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have accessible units?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 North ALFRED Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 North ALFRED Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College