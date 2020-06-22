807-809 E. 80th St. - 807

Amenities
Bedroom / 3 Bath Dream Home
807 E 80th St Front Unit, Los Angeles, CA 90001
$2,300/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2010
Sq Footage: 1900 sqft.
Bedrooms: 5 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Other
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,500
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Great Newer Construction Duplex Home With 5 Bedrooms 3 Bath In This Front Unit The Home Features 2 Stories With Spacious Bedrooms And Baths, Granite Counter Tops, Solid Wood Cabinets, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer. Ceramic Tile Floors With Partial Carpet, Inside Laundry Area, Is Is Located On A Quiet Street. This Home Is A Must.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop
Great New Construction Duplex Home With 5 Bedrooms 3 Bath In This Rear Unit The Home Features 2 Stories With Spacious Bedrooms And Baths, Granite Counter Tops, Solid Wood Cabinets, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer. Ceramic Tile Floors With Partial Carpet, Inside Laundry Area, Is Is Located On A Quiet Street. This Home Is A Must.