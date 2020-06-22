All apartments in Los Angeles
807-809 E. 80th St. - 807
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:23 AM

807-809 E. 80th St. - 807

807 East 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 East 80th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001
CANNDU

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Bedroom / 3 Bath Dream Home
807 E 80th St Front Unit, Los Angeles, CA 90001
$2,300/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2010
Sq Footage: 1900 sqft.
Bedrooms: 5 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Other
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,500
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Great Newer Construction Duplex Home With 5 Bedrooms 3 Bath In This Front Unit The Home Features 2 Stories With Spacious Bedrooms And Baths, Granite Counter Tops, Solid Wood Cabinets, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer. Ceramic Tile Floors With Partial Carpet, Inside Laundry Area, Is Is Located On A Quiet Street. This Home Is A Must.

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Dining room
Family room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop
Great New Construction Duplex Home With 5 Bedrooms 3 Bath In This Rear Unit The Home Features 2 Stories With Spacious Bedrooms And Baths, Granite Counter Tops, Solid Wood Cabinets, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer. Ceramic Tile Floors With Partial Carpet, Inside Laundry Area, Is Is Located On A Quiet Street. This Home Is A Must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 have any available units?
807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 have?
Some of 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 currently offering any rent specials?
807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 pet-friendly?
Yes, 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 is pet friendly.
Does 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 offer parking?
Yes, 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 offers parking.
Does 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 have a pool?
No, 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 does not have a pool.
Does 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 have accessible units?
No, 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 does not have accessible units.
Does 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 have units with dishwashers?
No, 807-809 E. 80th St. - 807 does not have units with dishwashers.
