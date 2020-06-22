807-809 E. 80th St. - 807

Amenities

Bedroom / 3 Bath Dream Home

807 E 80th St Front Unit, Los Angeles, CA 90001

$2,300/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2010

Sq Footage: 1900 sqft.

Bedrooms: 5 Beds

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: 2 Other

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,500

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Great Newer Construction Duplex Home With 5 Bedrooms 3 Bath In This Front Unit The Home Features 2 Stories With Spacious Bedrooms And Baths, Granite Counter Tops, Solid Wood Cabinets, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer. Ceramic Tile Floors With Partial Carpet, Inside Laundry Area, Is Is Located On A Quiet Street. This Home Is A Must.



