Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 806 W 103rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
806 W 103rd St
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
806 W 103rd St
806 West 103rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
806 West 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast
Amenities
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
Very nice 1 BD 1 BA Unit...Brand New Construction...Section 8!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 W 103rd St have any available units?
806 W 103rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 806 W 103rd St currently offering any rent specials?
806 W 103rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 W 103rd St pet-friendly?
No, 806 W 103rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 806 W 103rd St offer parking?
No, 806 W 103rd St does not offer parking.
Does 806 W 103rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 W 103rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 W 103rd St have a pool?
No, 806 W 103rd St does not have a pool.
Does 806 W 103rd St have accessible units?
No, 806 W 103rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 806 W 103rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 W 103rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 W 103rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 806 W 103rd St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College