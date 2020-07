Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Charming and light filled, spacious unit as part of a four-plex with 2 units side by side. Living room and dining areas with wood floors; Kitchen with appliances and tiled floor; Three bedrooms plus one bath; 1 car garage included. Private courtyard and the use of a shared/communal courtyard as well Close to restaurants and shops. Vacant and available.