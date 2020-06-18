All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 804 HAMPTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
804 HAMPTON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

804 HAMPTON Drive

804 Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

804 Hampton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
guest parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
This 15-unit complex is located in northern Venice two blocks south of Gold's gym, three blocks from the beach. This 1,626sqft unit is wired for media and Internet access and has been designed to provide a flexible live work arrangement. The compound entry is through a gated courtyard that contains visitor parking. The ground floor is accessed directly from the garage or private side yard and includes ceilings over 14 feet high. The kitchen and dining area are on the second floor and overlook the double high main space. The second-floor ceiling has been split to create two distinct rooms of varying height. The bedroom is on the upper floor and has an outdoor balcony. Interior finishes and appliances include concrete floors on the ground level, natural bamboo flooring upstairs, fully tiled bathroom kitchen with stainless steel counter-top. The appliances include a stove and refrigerator. This is a general description of the complex. Variations exist among the units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 HAMPTON Drive have any available units?
804 HAMPTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 HAMPTON Drive have?
Some of 804 HAMPTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 HAMPTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 HAMPTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 HAMPTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 HAMPTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 804 HAMPTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 HAMPTON Drive offers parking.
Does 804 HAMPTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 HAMPTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 HAMPTON Drive have a pool?
No, 804 HAMPTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 HAMPTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 HAMPTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 HAMPTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 HAMPTON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College