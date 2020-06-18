804 HAMPTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage guest parking internet access

This 15-unit complex is located in northern Venice two blocks south of Gold's gym, three blocks from the beach. This 1,626sqft unit is wired for media and Internet access and has been designed to provide a flexible live work arrangement. The compound entry is through a gated courtyard that contains visitor parking. The ground floor is accessed directly from the garage or private side yard and includes ceilings over 14 feet high. The kitchen and dining area are on the second floor and overlook the double high main space. The second-floor ceiling has been split to create two distinct rooms of varying height. The bedroom is on the upper floor and has an outdoor balcony. Interior finishes and appliances include concrete floors on the ground level, natural bamboo flooring upstairs, fully tiled bathroom kitchen with stainless steel counter-top. The appliances include a stove and refrigerator. This is a general description of the complex. Variations exist among the units.