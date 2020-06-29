All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 11 2020

8023 Wilkinson Ave

8023 Wilkinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8023 Wilkinson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
COZY HOUSE FOR LEASE, CENTRAL AC, WD FLR - Property Id: 211434

8023 Wilkinson Ave
North Hollywood 91605

Newly Renovated
Wood Laminate Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Granite Counters
Stove & Microwave
Washer Dryer Hookups
Fireplace
Recessed Lighting
Big Back Yard
Room for 4 car Parking on Driveway
One Year Lease
Tenant Pays all Utilities
Gardener Included
Will consider 1 small pet with additional deposit

Please call 818 376 9102 to schedule a viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211434
Property Id 211434

(RLNE5496124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8023 Wilkinson Ave have any available units?
8023 Wilkinson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8023 Wilkinson Ave have?
Some of 8023 Wilkinson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8023 Wilkinson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8023 Wilkinson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 Wilkinson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8023 Wilkinson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8023 Wilkinson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8023 Wilkinson Ave offers parking.
Does 8023 Wilkinson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8023 Wilkinson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 Wilkinson Ave have a pool?
No, 8023 Wilkinson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8023 Wilkinson Ave have accessible units?
No, 8023 Wilkinson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8023 Wilkinson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8023 Wilkinson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

