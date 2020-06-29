Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

COZY HOUSE FOR LEASE, CENTRAL AC, WD FLR - Property Id: 211434



8023 Wilkinson Ave

North Hollywood 91605



Newly Renovated

Wood Laminate Flooring

Central AC/Heat

Granite Counters

Stove & Microwave

Washer Dryer Hookups

Fireplace

Recessed Lighting

Big Back Yard

Room for 4 car Parking on Driveway

One Year Lease

Tenant Pays all Utilities

Gardener Included

Will consider 1 small pet with additional deposit



Please call 818 376 9102 to schedule a viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211434

