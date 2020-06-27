8014 Andasol Avenue

Amenities

Spacious Northridge home, built new in 2018! This home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, with 10 foot ceilings, Chef kitchen, Laminate flooring throughout, premium appliances and gated. The finished off garage is equipped with a new Washer & Dryer, as well as a new 2nd Stove. The floors are tiled and walls are finished like the interior of the house and is a great option for outdoor entertaining. There are two driveway spots for parking in side the remote gates as well. As a nice bonus the Landlord is providing ADT Security Service at no charge to the Tenant. The security system cameras are for the exterior only and can be remotely accessed from your smart phone. As you can see from the pictures the property it is in immaculate condition and has been used for a Daycare Service. The murals in the Living Room will be removed at Tenants request. This property is adjacent Lorne Street Elementary, which is perfect for young families. Location is close to shopping, public transit, CSUN and only a few minutes to the 405 FRWY.