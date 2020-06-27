All apartments in Los Angeles
8014 Andasol Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

8014 Andasol Avenue

8014 Andasol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8014 Andasol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Northridge home, built new in 2018! This home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, with 10 foot ceilings, Chef kitchen, Laminate flooring throughout, premium appliances and gated. The finished off garage is equipped with a new Washer & Dryer, as well as a new 2nd Stove. The floors are tiled and walls are finished like the interior of the house and is a great option for outdoor entertaining. There are two driveway spots for parking in side the remote gates as well. As a nice bonus the Landlord is providing ADT Security Service at no charge to the Tenant. The security system cameras are for the exterior only and can be remotely accessed from your smart phone. As you can see from the pictures the property it is in immaculate condition and has been used for a Daycare Service. The murals in the Living Room will be removed at Tenants request. This property is adjacent Lorne Street Elementary, which is perfect for young families. Location is close to shopping, public transit, CSUN and only a few minutes to the 405 FRWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 Andasol Avenue have any available units?
8014 Andasol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8014 Andasol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8014 Andasol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 Andasol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8014 Andasol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8014 Andasol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8014 Andasol Avenue offers parking.
Does 8014 Andasol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8014 Andasol Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 Andasol Avenue have a pool?
No, 8014 Andasol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8014 Andasol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8014 Andasol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 Andasol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 Andasol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8014 Andasol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8014 Andasol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
