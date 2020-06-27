All apartments in Los Angeles
8001 ALTAVAN Avenue
8001 ALTAVAN Avenue

8001 Altavan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8001 Altavan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Wrap around gardens provide complete privacy at this recently remodeled 3BR, 3BA,1,612 sqft. home. Front and rear decks provide seamless indoor/outdoor flow on this 5,741 sq. ft. lot, perfect for entertaining. This home has been completely remodeled and has an open floor plan, solid hardwood floors and all stainless steel appliances. All rooms have their own private entrances, perfect for roommates. Other features include, a separate laundry room, living room fireplace, and walk-in closets. Walking distance to Loyola Marymount University and minutes from Playa Vista, markets, the beach, coffee shops and the hottest local restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue have any available units?
8001 ALTAVAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue have?
Some of 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8001 ALTAVAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8001 ALTAVAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
