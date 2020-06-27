8001 ALTAVAN Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Wrap around gardens provide complete privacy at this recently remodeled 3BR, 3BA,1,612 sqft. home. Front and rear decks provide seamless indoor/outdoor flow on this 5,741 sq. ft. lot, perfect for entertaining. This home has been completely remodeled and has an open floor plan, solid hardwood floors and all stainless steel appliances. All rooms have their own private entrances, perfect for roommates. Other features include, a separate laundry room, living room fireplace, and walk-in closets. Walking distance to Loyola Marymount University and minutes from Playa Vista, markets, the beach, coffee shops and the hottest local restaurants.