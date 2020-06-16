800 West 1ST Street

Amenities

Executive studio unit on 19th floor of Bunker Hill Towers. Fantastic downtown living. Studio unit has stainless steel kitchen appliances, built in closets, Murphy bed. Building offers gated parking, guest parking, 24 hour front desk person, pool, spa, tennis courts, gym. Dry cleaners on premises, small bodega type store. Perfect downtown living for a commuter or full time DTLA lifestyle. Bunker Hill Towers offers activities for residents. Amazing views of Disney Hall, City Hall. Walk to DT Court house, Broad Museum, D. Chandler Pavilion and all great DTLA restaurants and DTLA events. Utilities included with rent & includes basic cable.Tenant must obtain renter's insurance.