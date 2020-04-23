79th Apartments

Amenities

carport some paid utils

carport parking

Quiet quadraplex in south Los Angeles. Near major shopping, downtown, FWY's, transit, and a short ride to the new RAMS/CHARGERS stadium, LA LIVE & USC. This 3 bedroom 1 bath unit featured newer cabinets & amenities, new paint, fixtures, new floors, crown and base moldings & has a gated carport. We do not accept pets. If you'd like to call this place home Please reply with the following:



1) Name:

2) Phone:

3) Email:

4) When are you planning on moving (month/day)

5) Total residents (adults/children)

6) Total Net monthly income:

7) Do you have money for your security/rental deposit?

8) Estimated credit rating(1-10):

9) Have you ever had and Evictions? Bankruptcies?

10) Does anyone in your household smoke?

11) Have you already seen the unit from the outside?

12) Why are you moving?

13) How long have you been with your employers?

14) Best time to reach you?



Thank you!



No Pets Allowed



