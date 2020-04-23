All apartments in Los Angeles
79th Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

79th Apartments

828 West 79th Street · (424) 216-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

828 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 79th Apartments · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Quiet quadraplex in south Los Angeles. Near major shopping, downtown, FWY's, transit, and a short ride to the new RAMS/CHARGERS stadium, LA LIVE & USC. This 3 bedroom 1 bath unit featured newer cabinets & amenities, new paint, fixtures, new floors, crown and base moldings & has a gated carport. We do not accept pets. If you'd like to call this place home Please reply with the following:

1) Name:
2) Phone:
3) Email:
4) When are you planning on moving (month/day)
5) Total residents (adults/children)
6) Total Net monthly income:
7) Do you have money for your security/rental deposit?
8) Estimated credit rating(1-10):
9) Have you ever had and Evictions? Bankruptcies?
10) Does anyone in your household smoke?
11) Have you already seen the unit from the outside?
12) Why are you moving?
13) How long have you been with your employers?
14) Best time to reach you?

Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1428626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79th Apartments have any available units?
79th Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 79th Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
79th Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79th Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 79th Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 79th Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 79th Apartments does offer parking.
Does 79th Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79th Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79th Apartments have a pool?
No, 79th Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 79th Apartments have accessible units?
No, 79th Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 79th Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 79th Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79th Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, 79th Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
