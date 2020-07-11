All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

7984 OCEANUS Drive

7984 Oceanus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7984 Oceanus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Sleek contemporary view home. Rare flat lot. 2 sty LR. Large glass windows and sliding pocket doors throughout. Open kitchen w/ white Carrera marble, stainless steel appliances, b'fast bar, dining area, family room, and wet bar. Dual master suites, balcony, walk-in closets, big city views, huge glass shower, separate spa tub, dual vanities and full dry sauna. Outdoor LR, fire pit, pool/spa, outdoor dining w/ pergola, bbq, sports/rec area, 3 car garage, parking for 6. Spectacular home with a premium flat lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7984 OCEANUS Drive have any available units?
7984 OCEANUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7984 OCEANUS Drive have?
Some of 7984 OCEANUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7984 OCEANUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7984 OCEANUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7984 OCEANUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7984 OCEANUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7984 OCEANUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7984 OCEANUS Drive offers parking.
Does 7984 OCEANUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7984 OCEANUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7984 OCEANUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7984 OCEANUS Drive has a pool.
Does 7984 OCEANUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7984 OCEANUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7984 OCEANUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7984 OCEANUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
