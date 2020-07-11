7984 OCEANUS Drive

Amenities
Sleek contemporary view home. Rare flat lot. 2 sty LR. Large glass windows and sliding pocket doors throughout. Open kitchen w/ white Carrera marble, stainless steel appliances, b'fast bar, dining area, family room, and wet bar. Dual master suites, balcony, walk-in closets, big city views, huge glass shower, separate spa tub, dual vanities and full dry sauna. Outdoor LR, fire pit, pool/spa, outdoor dining w/ pergola, bbq, sports/rec area, 3 car garage, parking for 6. Spectacular home with a premium flat lot!