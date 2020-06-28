Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7960 SELMA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7960 SELMA Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7960 SELMA Avenue
7960 Selma Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7960 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7960 SELMA Avenue have any available units?
7960 SELMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7960 SELMA Avenue have?
Some of 7960 SELMA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7960 SELMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7960 SELMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7960 SELMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7960 SELMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7960 SELMA Avenue offer parking?
No, 7960 SELMA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7960 SELMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7960 SELMA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7960 SELMA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7960 SELMA Avenue has a pool.
Does 7960 SELMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7960 SELMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7960 SELMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7960 SELMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College