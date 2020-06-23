All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7947 ELECTRA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7947 ELECTRA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7947 ELECTRA Drive

7947 Electra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7947 Electra Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Just north of Sunset Boulevard in L.A.'s coveted Mt. Olympus neighborhood, this gated, Spanish-inspired estate, affectionately known as Villa Sofia, showcases exquisite craftsmanship, high-end finishes and ample grounds for an unparalleled California lifestyle. Expertly conceived by Dalinger Designs, grand-scale living spaces feature wide-plank hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, and intricate wood-carved finishes, including a spacious great room, dining room and staggering chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and French doors to the pool and grounds beyond. The staggering master suite features a gracious sitting room, fireplace, and opulent bathroom with a soaking tub. Landscaped grounds include terraced gardens, a custom dining pergola, grassy lawns, and swimmer's pool and spa. Surrounded by lush hillsides and serene canyon vistas, this sophisticated home feels worlds away from the city yet is just moments from the best restaurants and entertainment in L.A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have any available units?
7947 ELECTRA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have?
Some of 7947 ELECTRA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7947 ELECTRA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7947 ELECTRA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7947 ELECTRA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7947 ELECTRA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7947 ELECTRA Drive offers parking.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7947 ELECTRA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7947 ELECTRA Drive has a pool.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7947 ELECTRA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7947 ELECTRA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College