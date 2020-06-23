7947 ELECTRA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Just north of Sunset Boulevard in L.A.'s coveted Mt. Olympus neighborhood, this gated, Spanish-inspired estate, affectionately known as Villa Sofia, showcases exquisite craftsmanship, high-end finishes and ample grounds for an unparalleled California lifestyle. Expertly conceived by Dalinger Designs, grand-scale living spaces feature wide-plank hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, and intricate wood-carved finishes, including a spacious great room, dining room and staggering chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and French doors to the pool and grounds beyond. The staggering master suite features a gracious sitting room, fireplace, and opulent bathroom with a soaking tub. Landscaped grounds include terraced gardens, a custom dining pergola, grassy lawns, and swimmer's pool and spa. Surrounded by lush hillsides and serene canyon vistas, this sophisticated home feels worlds away from the city yet is just moments from the best restaurants and entertainment in L.A.