7945 Woodman Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7945 Woodman Ave

7945 Woodman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7945 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS RENOVATED 2+2, ALL UTILITIES PAID - Property Id: 84117

7945 Woodman Ave., Panorama City, CA 91402

Fully Renovated
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom
Wood Laminate Floor
Quartz Counter
Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave
Washer Dryer in unit
Central AC/Heat
Recessed Lighting
Backyard
Parking
ALL UTILITIES PAID BY LANDLORD
one year lease
Must have excellent credit

818 376 9102

www.RealtySourceListings.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84117
Property Id 84117

(RLNE4480364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7945 Woodman Ave have any available units?
7945 Woodman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7945 Woodman Ave have?
Some of 7945 Woodman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7945 Woodman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7945 Woodman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7945 Woodman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7945 Woodman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7945 Woodman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7945 Woodman Ave does offer parking.
Does 7945 Woodman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7945 Woodman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7945 Woodman Ave have a pool?
No, 7945 Woodman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7945 Woodman Ave have accessible units?
No, 7945 Woodman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7945 Woodman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7945 Woodman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
