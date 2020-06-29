All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
7932 West 4TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7932 West 4TH Street

7932 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7932 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT LOWER UNIT IN DUPLEX - UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES AND SEPARATE DINING AREA - LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE - OPEN FAMILY ROOM - BEDROOMS CONTAIN WALK IN CLOSETS - WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED - CALL FOR APPT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7932 West 4TH Street have any available units?
7932 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7932 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 7932 West 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7932 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7932 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7932 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7932 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7932 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7932 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 7932 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7932 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7932 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 7932 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 7932 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7932 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7932 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7932 West 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
