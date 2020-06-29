7932 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT LOWER UNIT IN DUPLEX - UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES AND SEPARATE DINING AREA - LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE - OPEN FAMILY ROOM - BEDROOMS CONTAIN WALK IN CLOSETS - WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED - CALL FOR APPT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7932 West 4TH Street have any available units?
7932 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.