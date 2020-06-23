7929 West 4TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor unit in a pristine 1930's Spanish Duplex located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood. This spacious light and bright unit offers modern updates and authentic charm. Hardwood floors throughout, built-ins, high ceilings, crown moldings and central heat and air. Fantastic tile detail in bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Separate breakfast & laundry room, ample closets & side entrance. Near restaurants, shops, and The Grove shopping center.