All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7929 West 4TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7929 West 4TH Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:28 AM

7929 West 4TH Street

7929 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7929 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor unit in a pristine 1930's Spanish Duplex located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood. This spacious light and bright unit offers modern updates and authentic charm. Hardwood floors throughout, built-ins, high ceilings, crown moldings and central heat and air. Fantastic tile detail in bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Separate breakfast & laundry room, ample closets & side entrance. Near restaurants, shops, and The Grove shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 West 4TH Street have any available units?
7929 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7929 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 7929 West 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7929 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7929 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7929 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7929 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 7929 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7929 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 7929 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 7929 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7929 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7929 West 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College