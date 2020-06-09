7924 HILLSIDE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage hot tub

Furnished Modern architectural w/ stunning VIEWS. Cul-del-sac above Sunset Strip, light, bright & open floorplan. 2 levels of prime entertaining deck & patios, outdoor waterfall-spa off master. Beautifully renovated, all rooms have floor to ceiling sliding glass doors. Main living level includes fireplace, formal dining, marble wet bar. Elegant gourmet kitchen w/ skylight, Miele appliances. Main level has 1 bdrm, currently a den. Lower level has 2 bdrms w/bathrooms en-suite. Master has king platform bed, expansive bath w/ sunken Jacuzzi & walk-in steam shower. 3rd bdrm, has queen bed. 4th bdrm is studio apt style, w/ separate access, queen murphy bed, 3/4 bath w/ pebble tiled shower; range, dishwasher, microwave, fridge; attached to main house. Beautiful entertainer's patio incl. modern gas firepit, dining, chandelier & ample seating. Inside laundry, walled & gated, wired for alarm, CCTV, Sonos audio throughout, 1 car garage maid svc, gardener and 7 TV's included in lease.