7916 AIRPORT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in a triplex in Westchester. Close to everything including LAX, Playa Vista, Culver City, LMU and the beach! Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on site. No pets, no smoking and prefer no water filled furniture