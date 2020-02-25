All apartments in Los Angeles
7916 AIRPORT
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

7916 AIRPORT

7916 Airport Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7916 Airport Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in a triplex in Westchester. Close to everything including LAX, Playa Vista, Culver City, LMU and the beach! Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on site. No pets, no smoking and prefer no water filled furniture

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 AIRPORT have any available units?
7916 AIRPORT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 AIRPORT have?
Some of 7916 AIRPORT's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 AIRPORT currently offering any rent specials?
7916 AIRPORT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 AIRPORT pet-friendly?
No, 7916 AIRPORT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7916 AIRPORT offer parking?
Yes, 7916 AIRPORT offers parking.
Does 7916 AIRPORT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 AIRPORT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 AIRPORT have a pool?
No, 7916 AIRPORT does not have a pool.
Does 7916 AIRPORT have accessible units?
No, 7916 AIRPORT does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 AIRPORT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7916 AIRPORT does not have units with dishwashers.
