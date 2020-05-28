Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7906 Stansbury Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7906 Stansbury Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7906 Stansbury Avenue
7906 Stansbury Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7906 Stansbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City
Amenities
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming well kept home on tree lined street. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom has a nice flowing floor plan with two good sized bedrooms and full bathroom. Extra large yard and one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7906 Stansbury Avenue have any available units?
7906 Stansbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7906 Stansbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7906 Stansbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7906 Stansbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7906 Stansbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7906 Stansbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7906 Stansbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 7906 Stansbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7906 Stansbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7906 Stansbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 7906 Stansbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7906 Stansbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7906 Stansbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7906 Stansbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7906 Stansbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7906 Stansbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7906 Stansbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College