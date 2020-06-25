All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

7905 Ben Avenue

7905 Ben Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7905 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
For rent! three bedrooms and one bath home with assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Ben Avenue have any available units?
7905 Ben Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7905 Ben Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Ben Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Ben Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Ben Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7905 Ben Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Ben Avenue offers parking.
Does 7905 Ben Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Ben Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Ben Avenue have a pool?
No, 7905 Ben Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Ben Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7905 Ben Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Ben Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 Ben Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 Ben Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 Ben Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
