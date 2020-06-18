7860 Yarmouth Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing single level family home located in desirable Reseda neighborhood. - Bright & open floor plan boasts a welcoming formal entry that invites you to an enormous living room, family room with stone fireplace and dining area. New glass pane doors lead from living room to a large covered patio and beautiful, gated grassy back yard with mature fruit trees, perfect for relaxing & entertaining.

Specious kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, stove, double-door fridge and custom wood cabinets. Property features 3 bedrooms with large closets and two upgraded bathrooms. Rear bedroom opens to the backyard with glass pane door.

Additional amenities include laundry area with washer and dryer in attached 2-car garage, new floors throughout, central air and heat, new dual-pane windows.



The home is located in quiet residential area and provides easy access to 101 and 405 freeways, public transportation, restaurants, recreation areas and schools. Owner pays for the gardener.



One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Call George at 818-304-4880

RPM SouthSFV

Lic # 01705185

We follow all fair housing laws.



(RLNE3982856)