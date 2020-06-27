All apartments in Los Angeles
7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue
7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue

7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Incredible gated complex. @ bedroom and 2 bath apartment units. Built in 2014 with all modern amenities including washer and dryer in the unit. There is a community gym, BBQ and courtyard. Parking is 2 car tandem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have any available units?
7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
