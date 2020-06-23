7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

Incredible gated complex with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths apartment style units built in 2014. All the modern day ammenities including washer and dryer hookups in the units. There is a community gym, BBQ and comes with 2 car tandem parking.