Los Angeles, CA
7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue

7851 N Ventura Canyon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7851 N Ventura Canyon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Incredible gated complex with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths apartment style units built in 2014. All the modern day ammenities including washer and dryer hookups in the units. There is a community gym, BBQ and comes with 2 car tandem parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have any available units?
7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7851 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
