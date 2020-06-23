All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

7847 Goll Avenue

7847 Goll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7847 Goll Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great home in the city of North Hollywood. Three bedrooms, two baths. Owner did a lot of upgrades. You must to see it for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7847 Goll Avenue have any available units?
7847 Goll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7847 Goll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7847 Goll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7847 Goll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7847 Goll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7847 Goll Avenue offer parking?
No, 7847 Goll Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7847 Goll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7847 Goll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7847 Goll Avenue have a pool?
No, 7847 Goll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7847 Goll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7847 Goll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7847 Goll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7847 Goll Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7847 Goll Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7847 Goll Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
