7835 McConnell Ave

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath House in Westchester - Property Id: 116602
3 Bdr 1 Bath traditional house adj to LMU in desirable area of Westcheser. New paint, new carpet, new linoleum in kitchen/bath, window covering, fireplace. Built in D/W, New Stove, Central HV/AC, W/D, new RANGE/VENT. 2 Car garage, large private backyard, paid gardener.
Nearby Schools:
Loyola Village Elementary School
Orville Wright Eng. and Design Magnet School. Grad 6-8
Westchester Enrich. Science Magnet School. Grad 9-12
Kentwood Elementary School K-5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116602
