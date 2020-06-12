All apartments in Los Angeles
7835 McConnell Ave
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

7835 McConnell Ave

7835 Mcconnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7835 Mcconnell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath House in Westchester - Property Id: 116602

3 Bdr 1 Bath traditional house adj to LMU in desirable area of Westcheser. New paint, new carpet, new linoleum in kitchen/bath, window covering, fireplace. Built in D/W, New Stove, Central HV/AC, W/D, new RANGE/VENT. 2 Car garage, large private backyard, paid gardener.
Nearby Schools:
Loyola Village Elementary School
Orville Wright Eng. and Design Magnet School. Grad 6-8
Westchester Enrich. Science Magnet School. Grad 9-12
Kentwood Elementary School K-5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116602
Property Id 116602

(RLNE4849245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 McConnell Ave have any available units?
7835 McConnell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7835 McConnell Ave have?
Some of 7835 McConnell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7835 McConnell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7835 McConnell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 McConnell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7835 McConnell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7835 McConnell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7835 McConnell Ave offers parking.
Does 7835 McConnell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7835 McConnell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 McConnell Ave have a pool?
No, 7835 McConnell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7835 McConnell Ave have accessible units?
No, 7835 McConnell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 McConnell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7835 McConnell Ave has units with dishwashers.
