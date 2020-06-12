7835 McConnell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath House in Westchester - Property Id: 116602



3 Bdr 1 Bath traditional house adj to LMU in desirable area of Westcheser. New paint, new carpet, new linoleum in kitchen/bath, window covering, fireplace. Built in D/W, New Stove, Central HV/AC, W/D, new RANGE/VENT. 2 Car garage, large private backyard, paid gardener.

Nearby Schools:

Loyola Village Elementary School

Orville Wright Eng. and Design Magnet School. Grad 6-8

Westchester Enrich. Science Magnet School. Grad 9-12

Kentwood Elementary School K-5

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116602

Property Id 116602



(RLNE4849245)