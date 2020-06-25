Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7819 W Talbert St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7819 W Talbert St
7819 Talbert St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7819 Talbert St, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large open two bedroom apartment . Washer/dryer in unit. Cedar line closet Great location ! Minutes to Beach , restaurant , entertainment !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7819 W Talbert St have any available units?
7819 W Talbert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7819 W Talbert St currently offering any rent specials?
7819 W Talbert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7819 W Talbert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7819 W Talbert St is pet friendly.
Does 7819 W Talbert St offer parking?
Yes, 7819 W Talbert St offers parking.
Does 7819 W Talbert St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7819 W Talbert St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7819 W Talbert St have a pool?
No, 7819 W Talbert St does not have a pool.
Does 7819 W Talbert St have accessible units?
No, 7819 W Talbert St does not have accessible units.
Does 7819 W Talbert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7819 W Talbert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7819 W Talbert St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7819 W Talbert St does not have units with air conditioning.
