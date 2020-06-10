Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7815 MULHOLLAND Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7815 MULHOLLAND Drive
7815 Mulholland Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7815 Mulholland Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
VIEW, VIEW, VIEW - FABULOUS HOME ON A 1/2 ACRE ESTATE LOCATION AT THE TOP OF MULHOLLAND DRIVE - 4 BEDROOMS & 4 BATHS + DEN - POOL & SPA - PARTIALLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
7815 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7815 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College