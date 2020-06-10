All apartments in Los Angeles
7815 MULHOLLAND Drive

7815 Mulholland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7815 Mulholland Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
VIEW, VIEW, VIEW - FABULOUS HOME ON A 1/2 ACRE ESTATE LOCATION AT THE TOP OF MULHOLLAND DRIVE - 4 BEDROOMS & 4 BATHS + DEN - POOL & SPA - PARTIALLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
7815 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7815 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
