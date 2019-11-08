7814 Sunnybrae Ave

7814 Sunnybrae Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306 Winnetka
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2950...Super nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great quiet Winnetka neighborhood. Nice open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom w/ private bath. Beautiful fenced yard with large covered patio. Spacious kitchen with large breakfast area. 2 car attached garage...all pets welcome. Call 818-590-9970 for private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
