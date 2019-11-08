All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:10 AM

7814 Sunnybrae Ave

7814 Sunnybrae Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7814 Sunnybrae Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2950...Super nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great quiet Winnetka neighborhood. Nice open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large living room with cozy fireplace.
Master bedroom w/ private bath. Beautiful fenced yard with large covered patio.
Spacious kitchen with large breakfast area.
2 car attached garage...all pets welcome.
Call 818-590-9970 for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Sunnybrae Ave have any available units?
7814 Sunnybrae Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7814 Sunnybrae Ave have?
Some of 7814 Sunnybrae Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 Sunnybrae Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Sunnybrae Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Sunnybrae Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7814 Sunnybrae Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7814 Sunnybrae Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7814 Sunnybrae Ave offers parking.
Does 7814 Sunnybrae Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7814 Sunnybrae Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Sunnybrae Ave have a pool?
No, 7814 Sunnybrae Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7814 Sunnybrae Ave have accessible units?
No, 7814 Sunnybrae Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 Sunnybrae Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7814 Sunnybrae Ave has units with dishwashers.
