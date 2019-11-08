7814 Sunnybrae Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2950...Super nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great quiet Winnetka neighborhood. Nice open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large living room with cozy fireplace.

Master bedroom w/ private bath. Beautiful fenced yard with large covered patio.

Spacious kitchen with large breakfast area.

2 car attached garage...all pets welcome.

Call 818-590-9970 for private showing.