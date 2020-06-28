All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7758 Geyser Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7758 Geyser Ave
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

7758 Geyser Ave

7758 Geyser Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7758 Geyser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home -
recessed lighting, central air, washer and dryer, brand new water heater, large backyard, 1-car carport and 1 car garage, quiet neighborhood. Minutes from shopping and CSUN

(RLNE2569045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7758 Geyser Ave have any available units?
7758 Geyser Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7758 Geyser Ave have?
Some of 7758 Geyser Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7758 Geyser Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7758 Geyser Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7758 Geyser Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7758 Geyser Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7758 Geyser Ave offers parking.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7758 Geyser Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave have a pool?
No, 7758 Geyser Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave have accessible units?
No, 7758 Geyser Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7758 Geyser Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College