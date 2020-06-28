Rent Calculator
7758 Geyser Ave
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM
7758 Geyser Ave
7758 Geyser Avenue
Location
7758 Geyser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home -
recessed lighting, central air, washer and dryer, brand new water heater, large backyard, 1-car carport and 1 car garage, quiet neighborhood. Minutes from shopping and CSUN
(RLNE2569045)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7758 Geyser Ave have any available units?
7758 Geyser Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7758 Geyser Ave have?
Some of 7758 Geyser Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7758 Geyser Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7758 Geyser Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7758 Geyser Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7758 Geyser Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7758 Geyser Ave offers parking.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7758 Geyser Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave have a pool?
No, 7758 Geyser Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave have accessible units?
No, 7758 Geyser Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7758 Geyser Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7758 Geyser Ave has units with dishwashers.
