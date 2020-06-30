Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7750 ETON AVE B
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7750 ETON AVE B
7750 Eton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7750 Eton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 231687
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN MAIN HOUSE
SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102
Newly Renovated 1 bed 1 bath
Stainless Appliances
Laminate floor
Quartz Counter
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231687
Property Id 231687
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5711593)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7750 ETON AVE B have any available units?
7750 ETON AVE B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7750 ETON AVE B have?
Some of 7750 ETON AVE B's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7750 ETON AVE B currently offering any rent specials?
7750 ETON AVE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7750 ETON AVE B pet-friendly?
No, 7750 ETON AVE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7750 ETON AVE B offer parking?
No, 7750 ETON AVE B does not offer parking.
Does 7750 ETON AVE B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7750 ETON AVE B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7750 ETON AVE B have a pool?
No, 7750 ETON AVE B does not have a pool.
Does 7750 ETON AVE B have accessible units?
No, 7750 ETON AVE B does not have accessible units.
Does 7750 ETON AVE B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7750 ETON AVE B does not have units with dishwashers.
