7750 ETON AVE B

Amenities

garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 231687



DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN MAIN HOUSE



SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102



Newly Renovated 1 bed 1 bath

Stainless Appliances

Laminate floor

Quartz Counter

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231687

Property Id 231687



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5711593)