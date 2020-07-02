All apartments in Los Angeles
7742 ST REDLANDS
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

7742 ST REDLANDS

7742 Redlands Street · No Longer Available
Location

7742 Redlands Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7742 ST REDLANDS have any available units?
7742 ST REDLANDS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7742 ST REDLANDS currently offering any rent specials?
7742 ST REDLANDS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7742 ST REDLANDS pet-friendly?
No, 7742 ST REDLANDS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7742 ST REDLANDS offer parking?
No, 7742 ST REDLANDS does not offer parking.
Does 7742 ST REDLANDS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7742 ST REDLANDS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7742 ST REDLANDS have a pool?
No, 7742 ST REDLANDS does not have a pool.
Does 7742 ST REDLANDS have accessible units?
No, 7742 ST REDLANDS does not have accessible units.
Does 7742 ST REDLANDS have units with dishwashers?
No, 7742 ST REDLANDS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7742 ST REDLANDS have units with air conditioning?
No, 7742 ST REDLANDS does not have units with air conditioning.

